Sticks and Stones? No. Words Matter.

In the wake of the horrific shooting of Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, I’ve been thinking a lot about how the words that we’ve been using in our political discourse may have impacted the situation.

Words are, of course, the vehicles of persuasion. We in the communication business know how powerful they can be. And if you have any doubt about their power, just ask the big advertisers, who all spend billions to find just the right words and phrases to pitch their products and services.

Political wordsmiths are also in the persuasion business, of course, selling candidates and points of view. And these professionals also understand three rules of persuasion very well:

Find words that elicit an emotional response

Repeat them over and over again, and

Stick with them for a long time

The result of repeatedly hearing these messages over months and even years, is that even skeptics eventually find themselves slipping into buying mode.

Now, when an advertiser is selling soap by saying it’s “1/4 moisturizing cream” or a car by promising “the ultimate driving machine,” lives aren’t at stake. No one’s going to go into that car dealership and shoot it up because they disagree with that message.