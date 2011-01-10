Going Public vs. “Prublic”

So you’re a successful co-founder or employee in a privately

held startup. You’ve gone through a couple rounds of financing, you’re cashflow

positive, and you still own a decent chunk of your company. But all your net

worth is tied up in your company stock. You want to cash out, but not entirely

— just enough to buy that brand new Tesla

roadster. What are your alternatives?

You could go public, but you don’t want to be subjected to

the demands of the market or regulators. You could sell some shares to later

stage VCs, but that’s not such a sweet deal because they’ll likely pay only at

deep discounts.

Consider going “prublic”, a term coined by Tim Draper of DJF. A hybrid between staying private and an IPO, going

“prublic” refers to the use of secondary markets by investors, founders, and

employees with equity in private companies to sell their shares to interested

buyers while keeping the company private. Founders can have their cake (or

Tesla roadster) and eat it too.

“One dynamic that is changing is

all the activity in the secondary market where founders can get a little bit of

liquidity from existing investors or incoming investors. Sometimes that can

allow them to take a few chips off the table yet still take a risk over the

next 2 years [by staying in the company as opposed to exiting in a liquidity

event] and not take all their chips down. That’s a useful tool for capital markets.”

– John Simon, General Catalyst Partners

Buyers of these shares benefit as well because they get an

early piece of the action on hot companies like Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin,

Zynga, Groupon, and other breakout companies that haven’t yet IPO’d. The

prublic route is still somewhat in its infancy but it’s catching on, and

companies like SharesPost and SecondMarket are seeking to fill the

need. For example, there’s been some talk that SharesPost will be auctioning an

additional batch of Facebook shares this month. Given all the Goldman-driven excitement

already surrounding Facebook, it is certain that secondary markets like

SharesPost will gain in popularity.