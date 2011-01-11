Tech Bubble: 5 Reasons Why This Time It’s Different

advertisement

In their December 2010 articles for DealBook, Heidi

Moore and Jenna

Wortham raised an interesting question: Are we re-living the tech bubble? The

“smart money” at the AlwaysOn

Venture Summit would’ve answered, “It depends.” Venture Summit was the place to be for firsthand

investigation of this question. Various panel speakers included 36+ CEO’s of

emerging startups as well as “VC Titans” such as Tim Draper (Managing Director,

DFJ), Todd Chaffee (General Partner, Institutional Venture Partners), and John Simon (Managing Director, General Catalyst Partners). There was a palpable feeling that–particularly for “break

out” companies such as Groupon, Twitter, Zynga, and Facebook at estimated valuations

around $6, $4, $5, and $50 billion, respectively–we are indeed in some sort

of reemergence or “Wave”. However, this upswing appears different, in substance

as much as in attitude, when compared to the late 90’s. Early stage startups

will feel these differences the most. Here were 5 takeaways from a panel

discussion with the “VC Titans”. 1.”Prove it to me”

In spite of tales of VCs writing checks without term sheets

or proper due diligence, particularly in the early stages, many veteran VCs

remain cautious about jumping into the fray. They expect entrepreneurs to

demonstrate that their startups are viable with proven revenue flow, rapidly

increasing traffic or customers, unique assets and intellectual property,

and/or some combination of the aforementioned.

“We’ve gotten to the point where

the VCs are saying, ‘Prove it.’ And that never used to be the case. We used to

just sort of say, ‘Hmmm … .sounds like an interesting opportunity, what if this

works. If it works, then great.'”

– Tim Draper Unlike the tech darlings of bubble 1.0, today’s startups at

minimum must have validated customers or a proven revenue stream. “What’s a little different about

now verses the bubble is that these companies that are garnering these huge

valuations actually are immensely profitable. We missed Groupon, and I’m so mad

we didn’t see that one. But from what I understand, that’s an intensely

profitable business growing at an exceptional rate; so it might be worth $6 to 10 billion.”

– Todd Chaffee With the bar set high, it’s not easy for early stage

companies to raise seed capital. Journalists love to write about the sexy dotcom

deals that are getting funded at wild valuations; but as the saying goes, for

every 1 you hear about, there are hundreds who didn’t make it through. “I don’t feel like there’s that

much competition [among VCs] in the early stage. When we see an entrepreneur,

he’s usually been to 14 or 15 VCs or he’s about to go to 14 or 15 more. At the

early stage, if the business isn’t proven, it’s a really tough sale.”

– Tim Draper The takeaway: If you’re an entrepreneur, don’t be misled by

the sexy deals everyone’s talking about. Validated customers and/or strong fundamentals

are still a prerequisite. Unless you’re on Dave

McClure’s friend-list, no one’s going to eagerly fund your on-the-job

training or “me-too” idea. Let me recommend that you check out Steve Blank’s

write-up on customer

development. 2. Find really big problems to solve

At the bottom of the innovation barrel, you’ve got everyone

and their grandmother with some offshoot idea for a dating site, video site, or

some other form of social networking. That sort of “me-too” innovation is like

a photocopy of a photocopy of a photocopy. In the late 90’s, such business

model inbreeding was rampant due to too much money chasing too few quality deals.

Total venture capital under management grew by a whopping 6 times between 1995

($38 billion) and 2000 ($233 billion). The cheap money fostered a sector-based

buy-and-flip investment climate. Things are a little different today:

“I try to avoid sector-investing

because you’re reliant on flukes [and fads] to be the big winners. Instead, I’m

looking for new technology that applies to an entirely new market. That is more

interesting to me than ‘hey, we’ve got a social network that’s 2.0 and all

those buzz words.’ Those are the [buzz-driven] ones that are ‘sector’. Instead, we’re trying to find things that are way out there.”

– Tim Draper Investors today are looking for entrepreneurs who are

building solid companies based on solving real problems, and building value and

defensible competitive barriers over the long-term. “If people are solving hard

technical problems, or a hard problem with consumer engagement, if people are

solving hard puzzles that don’t look easily solvable by other people, that’s

where we find long-term value can be created.”

– John Simon Tim Draper sets the bar even higher. His challenge to

entrepreneurs is to topple kingdoms. “I look for monopolies. They get

sloppy and lazy. Find businesses that have been kings for a very long time,

such as Oracle in databases. Look at spaces where there’s only 1 or 2 major

players, such as in investment banking or trading, education, transportation.” The takeaway: Take on Tim’s challenge and find a real

problem you can sink your teeth into. Aim higher than “Dude, I’ve got an idea

for a dating site for one-legged midgets who love to Twitter while sky diving.” 3. Longer planning horizons

Businesses focused on solving bigger problems take longer to

build. But the other reason for longer planning horizons is the fact that

investors and founders can no longer count on IPOs as a short-term exit.

“If I fund [a startup], it’s going

to be 15-20 years before it’s public. I might be more willing to fund him if he

has an acquirer 3-4 years out, and that’s not healthy. Because you really want

to build great global companies of the world as opposed to being just a feature

on Google.”

– Tim Draper The number of IPOs in the last 3 years are a fraction of

what they were during bubble 1.0 (see chart below). In spite of expectations

for a gradual ramp up in IPOs in the next few years, the majority of those

deals will be in Asia. North America accounted for only 16% of the deals in the

first half of 2010. Global IPOs by number of deals and capital raised, by year

Source: Ernst &

Young, 2010 VCs are seeing more and more founders looking at M&A

and IPOs not as exits, but as additional financing for continued growth.

Founders often stay on board to see their visions through. “A company looks out over the next

2 years and asks, ‘Can I get paid in an M&A situation now for what I’ll do

over those next 2 years?’ In addition, they’re looking at their own strengths

within the business because going public or getting acquired is seldom a

‘liquidity event’, it’s a ‘financing event’. So you have to not just think

about the IPO or acquisition, but what about the year or 2 afterwards. Can they

deliver that growth?”

– John Simon In many ways, these financing events are happening opportunistically

rather than by design. Startups these days aren’t created to be later sold and

turned into a feature on Google.

“We’ve had successes in companies

that didn’t necessarily fit in a particular bucket, and we couldn’t necessarily

know for sure who the acquirer was going to be when the company was started.

It’s not like this was designed to be sold to Google or Microsoft. “In the last 15 months, we’ve had

about $2.5 billion of liquidity events in our portfolio, and all were

M&A’s. In almost no case was the acquirer that bought the company one of

the ones that would be in our 4 or 5 potential acquirers at the time we made

the investment. And that’s because the startup operated in a unique space where

the entrepreneur found a whitespace. Acquirers were distantly adjacent and

later started to converge.”

– John Simon The takeaway: Ditch your get-rich-quick notions, and plan on

sticking around for the long haul. And since you’re going to be eating peanut

butter sandwiches for a while, you may as well have fun and be passionate about

your startup. 4. Microclimates

Perhaps what we should really be asking is “Where are the bubbles?” not “Are we in a

bubble?” The latter question implies that we’re in some broad-based bubble

which, if popped, would have far-reaching impact. However, in spite of all the

excitement about heated valuations hovering above 25 times revenues, it’s still

fairly contained within pockets or “microclimates” of a handful of well-known

emerging startups. “There are some microclimates where

valuations are a little high, particularly those closer to the public offering.

In fact, that’s where they are getting a little crazy. That’s because interest

rates are so low that there aren’t a lot of other alternatives for investments,

and so companies like Groupon and Facebook are trading in the private exchange

at crazy prices. Those in the seed level, there’s nobody who’ll fund you, so

there’s a big discrepancy. And those things swing back and forth.”

– Tim Draper John Simon added a datapoint that seemed to corroborate the

idea of microclimates: “The amount of consumer Internet

companies that are worth more than a $1 billion is surprisingly small. Probably

only between 10 or 20. Generally speaking, from a valuation standpoint, it’s a

relatively normal time at this point across most of the stages.” Todd Chaffee shared his candid thoughts on the challenge an investor

faces–“the art” of the business–when dealing with hot startups.

“It’s probably a little more heated

in the later stage for the big franchise companies. It’s also overheated for

the ‘breakout’ companies. In our [IVP’s] business, we’re targeting the big

franchise companies that everyone knows of, with between 50 to 100 million in

revenues. “The trickier part are the breakout

companies–the very best companies coming out of the early stage portfolios,

that suddenly get traction and start shooting up. With the velocity at which

those companies are moving up, you have to move really fast as they’re the deal

of the week. And all the top VC firms are competing intensely for them, so the

valuations are getting way ahead of themselves in terms of fundamentals. The

hard part of the business is when you see a company breaking out, there are no

fundamentals to support the valuations being paid, and you pass on it, and the

damn thing keeps going up. That’s the art. Knowing when you want to pay way beyond

the fundamentals.” Todd later offered a contrarian investment approach which reminds me of a saying in Hong Kong about investing: “If the grandmas and cab drivers start talking about your stock, get out.” So what do you do when you hear a lot of chatter about mobile, cloud, and green tech? “We have a few bets in mobile

infrastructure. Mobile content is overfunded and overhyped. A lot of VCs are

targeting mobile entertainment, while enterprise IT is considered the least

attractive. But that’s one of the secrets: go where they ain’t. I’d be much

more interested in the next wave of enterprise solutions.” The takeaway: What we’re experiencing isn’t a bubble so much

as “bubblettes” here and there (Wow, did I just coin a new term? I’m gonna put it on a T-shirt and sell

it). If you’re a startup operating in an unsexy space, don’t be disheartened. Someone will eventually take notice. 5. SOX Sucks

That’s another slogan I’m going to put on T-shirts and

sell at Menlo Park. Of course, one

of the byproducts a couple years after the bust was Sarbanes-Oxley, an attempt to

hold executives accountable for what and how they report. The costs, in terms

of financial and executive energy, are so high that it has implicitly raised

the threshold for companies seeking to go public. “The reason you don’t want to go

public unless you’ve hit at least a $100 million in revenue is because you’ve

got to be earning at least $10 or $15 million a year to pay for Sarbanes Oxley

[laughter in the room]. And that’s a big problem. It’s a lot of reporting, you

deal with a lot of individual investors, lawsuits, and all that stuff.”

– Tim Draper SOX and the burden of hitting quarterly targets is a huge

deterrent to the IPO route:

“The real litmus test of whether

you should go public or not is ‘do we have control of our business? Can we

establish clear quarterly goals and hit them?’ Because in the public market, if

you miss your numbers, you’re gonna get slammed.”

– Todd Chafee That’s sending investors and founders to other alternatives

(i.e., secondary markets) for liquidity. “If you’re a good company and you

feel you’re in a great place and you don’t want to sell out (i.e. go public),

you didn’t have very many options. Either you go public, or some of these later

stage VC firms will buy founder’s shares; but they’re paying wholesale not

retail. Some time soon, there’ll be an opportunity where we’ll be able to go

‘Prublic’ and take an XPO rather than IPO. And you have high net worth

individuals, and possibly qualified institutions, buying and trading your

stock. That will become a fairly popularly option.”

– Tim Draper< To find out more about what it means to go “prublic”, check out my other post. So what’s remained

the same?

Well, what will never change is that you, the entrepreneur, are still the hero.

And even the VCs and angels (at least the down-to-earth ones) will acknowledge that. ” At the end of the day, there’s no

such thing as a VC titan or VC rockstar. It’s the CEO, the entrepreneur, the

CEO. We’re just a capital intermediary, trying to route capital to the most

talented entrepreneurs and management team. Once we get that capital in with them, we really work hard to help them grow their

business. That’s the way to generate superior returns.”

– Todd Chaffee The A-Team

The recent movie “Social Network” may be perpetuating the

myth that all startups are operated by bright twenty-somethings with big ideas and

no operational experience. But to investors, anything less than an A-team is

still a dealbreaker. “A dealbreaker is somebody who is starting

a business, but doesn’t want to get the world’s best people he/she possibly can

get. If a company is going to be the best in the world at what it does, one of

the things that gives us more comfort is if the team has gone out and found

people who’ve built similar businesses to get involved as advisors, head of

engineering, or whatever. If they’re just friends, it’s not the right approach

in today’s hypercompetitive world to building a phenomenal company.” Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Jeffery To is an NYC-based corporate entrepreneur and IBM Innovator Award Winner who covers hot topics in Silicon Valley and Silicon Alley.