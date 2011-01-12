YouTube’s New Ad Strategy

Original Content

YouTube shares ad revenue with top content creators. “I’m able to make a living doing just this,” says Dane Boedigheimer, whose The Annoying Orange has been the No. 1 web show since February 2010.

Examples

The Annoying Orange, Next New Networks, Machinima, Nigahiga, The Young Turks

Concerts

“This has been a game changer for us,” says Chris Maxcy, YouTube’s head of music partnerships. Live-streaming concerts have drawn between 5 million and 10 million live views. YouTube teamed up with Vevo and American Express in 2010 for its Unstaged series.

Examples

Bon Jovi, U2, the National, Alicia Keys, Arcade fire, John Legend & The Roots

Sports

The IPL, a short-form cricket league in India, pulled in 55 million views during its first season on YouTube. “It helped us engage brands that were not talking to us in the past,” says Gautam Anand, Google’s director of content partnerships in Asia.