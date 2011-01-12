Certification Labels That Make The Grade

> Energy Star

Launched by the EPA in 1992 with the goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions through energy efficiency, Energy Star reaches consumers by promising savings — of time, money, and energy.

Consumers who know it: 87%

Consumers who choose it: 56%

Why it’s trustworthy: Consumers see government-backed labels as unbiased, and it doesn’t hurt that this one saves them money.

> USDA Organic

The label launched in 2002 with the National Organic Program, both the result of 1990’s Organic Foods Production Act.

Consumers who know it: 62%

Consumers who choose it: 23%

Why it’s trustworthy: Like Energy Star, the government gives this label a trust boost. It took 10 years to write the standards, and now third-party certifiers make sure that the tens of thousands of organic farmers nationwide adhere to them.

> Fair Trade Certified

Fair Trade U.S.A. ensures that farmers are treated and paid fairly. The organization started certifying coffee in 1998 and now certifies more than 100 product categories.

Consumers who know it: 18%

Consumers who choose it: 6%

Why it’s trustworthy: In 2009, the organization helped generate $48 million in additional income for farmers.