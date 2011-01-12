Radical Idea #13: Build a Better Classroom

A| Personalized Schedules:

“The model we have now is one teacher and 28 kids in a box, and when we receive more dollars, our instinct is to hire more people. Education has suffered from a lack of imagination over the past 100 years. Personalized education means literally knocking down the walls between classrooms to create large, open spaces and 9 or 10 different stations where kids can learn — some staffed by teachers, some staffed by virtual tutors, some with kids working independently on computers or in groups. Each day, the kids come in and look at monitors to see which stations they should be working at, like the monitors you might see at an airport.”

— Joel Rose, CEO of School of One

B| Telepresence:

“A French-language class could connect with students in Paris for two-way communication or a class could invite a remote lecturer. At one pilot program in Arizona, the district delivered Calculus III to three different schools with five students per site, and it was cost effective. Learning today is not confined to the four walls of a classroom.”

— Renee Patton, U.S. public sector director of education at Cisco

C| Beautiful Buildings:

“The environment in which a class is happening has a humongous psychological impact on both teachers and students. We’re asking children to be in these places for eight hours a day — they’re institutionalized, prisonlike, decrepit, with no lights or windows or books. It’s not sending a great message about what we value — it’s saying we don’t value them, we don’t value schools.”

— Justine Haemmerli, program administrator for graduate/public-school partnerships at Bard College