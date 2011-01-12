Radical Idea #11

“I don’t care whether they’re poor or what color they are, 14-year-olds are only making 14-year-old decisions. They’re goofy. At East Side Prep, a private school in California that serves almost exclusively black and Latino students, every student meets daily with a tutor. Practically, it allows teachers time to plan together. It eliminates the stigma of ‘Oh, you have to go to a tutor,’ because everyone has to. And there’s less time for kids to be left up to their own devices.”