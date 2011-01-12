advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Radical Idea #11

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

“I don’t care whether they’re poor or what color they are, 14-year-olds are only making 14-year-old decisions. They’re goofy. At East Side Prep, a private school in California that serves almost exclusively black and Latino students, every student meets daily with a tutor. Practically, it allows teachers time to plan together. It eliminates the stigma of ‘Oh, you have to go to a tutor,’ because everyone has to. And there’s less time for kids to be left up to their own devices.”

Gloria Ladson-Billings, author of The Dreamkeepers: Successful Teachers of African American Children

Back to: How to Spend $100 Million to Really Save Education

How Would You Spend $100 Million To Save Education?

We want to create a discussion about investing in the future of education. Contribute by tweeting your answer to How Would You Spend $100 Million To Save Education? Or ask anyone who tweets for his or her ideas by including their Twitter username in the your question.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life