advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Radical Idea #10

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

“I would use the $100 million to improve coordination among different education services. The majority of schools do not have direct access to all of the kinds of support their students need — whether it’s social, like mentoring, or a health check for asthma or vision — all of the things we know affect a student’s academic performance. Those resources are not always talking to each other. I would pull together a panel with representatives from each of those agencies and task them with developing a structure to channel their resources. For example, now kids who get in trouble get a probationary officer who ends up being a mentor for that child. But if we just match a student to a mentor the minute he starts to fall behind — before he gets in trouble — it’d be a lot less expensive. Today we’re spending more on the students who have already fallen off the track than we do on keeping students on track.”

John Jackson, CEO of the Schott Foundation for Public Education

Back to: How to Spend $100 Million to Really Save Education

How Would You Spend $100 Million To Save Education?

We want to create a discussion about investing in the future of education. Contribute by tweeting your answer to How Would You Spend $100 Million To Save Education? Or ask anyone who tweets for his or her ideas by including their Twitter username in the your question.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life