Deb Citrin of Philips Home Healthcare Weaves a Boomer Safety Net

Citrin, 50, is rethinking how to market products for the elderly — by targeting their aging children.

“Baby boomers are still managing their lives and taking care of their children, but they’re also taking care of their aging parents. Every 2.3 seconds, somebody over the age of 65 suffers a serious fall. Our Lifeline service with AutoAlert automatically calls for help if a fall is detected. I am a baby boomer, and my mother has the Lifeline pendant. We also have a service that notifies adult children if Mom or Dad hasn’t taken their medication. Boomers are willing to spend dollars on aging successfully and managing health. If we help them care for their parents — and help the parents age at home — the boomers will remember our products as they themselves cross the 65-year mark.”

-Extended Online Q&A-

Fast Company: From a healthcare perspective, how imperative is preparing for this generation as they approach old age?

DC: We have a care crisis. Worldwide we have 820 million individuals that will cross the 65-year mark by 2015, and the demand for health care is outstripping the supply. The baby boomers are the sandwich generation—they’re dealing with managing their own lives, taking care of their aging parents, and in many cases, still taking care of their children. What’s more, the baby boomer is a very demanding consumer, and they’re going to want to age in place as they juggle these responsibilities. We have to help them do that.

FC: What solutions does Philips offer?