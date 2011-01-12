Radical Idea #7

“I would build more high-performing charter schools, like the ones we’ve opened in Houston. Kids with a seat in these schools will average significantly higher wages over their lifetime than if they weren’t at these schools. But it also creates the FedEx effect: Where FedEx’s success forced the U.S. Postal Service to offer overnight delivery, something it thought couldn’t be done, charter schools force the district to compete and improve. Public schools are feeling very accountable today, but they feel very accountable to the state and federal government, their biggest funders. The main focus from schools should be looking at the kids and parents as the customers they’re serving.”