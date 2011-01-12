GE’s Marc Hottenroth Is Building a Home Made for Baby Boomers

Hottenroth, 43, heads GE’s team as they learn how to design better appliances for older Americans.

“We hold empathy sessions to help our designers understand what the aging population goes through every day — we tape their knuckles to represent arthritic hands, put kernels of popcorn in their shoes to create imbalances, and weigh down pans to simulate putting food into ovens. We have a moving-parts kitchen that helps us build products like our wall oven, which is at a height where people don’t have to stoop down or stretch awkwardly over the stove to take that turkey out of the oven. Designing for boomers is critical — someone turns 50 in the U.S. every seven seconds. They won’t give up style or performance, and they won’t buy something made specifically for the aging because that’s not how they see themselves. But if it’s easier to use and it speaks to their needs, they’ll love it. And if something is easier for a 65-year-old to use, it’s going to be easier for a 35-year-old to use.”

-Online Extended Q&A-

Fast Company: What are the benefits of these empathy sessions? Do you conduct them only for the aging population, or for other groups as well?

MH: Many others—it’s all to get designers outside of their comfort zone, where they’re designing for themselves. The question I get a lot is, ‘what came out of that session?’ Design is not linear, but cumulative. It’s about filling up the bucket of experiences. When we do an empathy session focused on a specific group, everything we do after that will be more desired by that group. And if something is easier for a 65-year-old to use it’s going to be easier for a 35-year-old to use.

FC: What are some products that have benefited from these sessions?