All About the Benjamins: The $100 Bill by the Numbers

The U.S. makes 4.42 billion more $1 bills than $100 bills. That’s nearly 2x the number of $1 bills and 9x the number of $100 bills made 20 years ago.

1 out of every 10,000 U.S. bills in circulation is counterfeit.

90% of paper money has traces of cocaine on it. The amount ranges from .006 micrograms (thousands of times smaller than a grain of sand) to 1,240 micrograms (about 50 grains of sand).

The most-tracked bill on Wheresgeorge.com is a $1 note that’s traveled 4,191 miles in the three years it’s been tracked.

In 1910, there was $3.1 billion in circulation, about $34.07 per person in the U.S. Now, there’s $888.3 billion, about $2,893.42 per person. Roughly 4.3% of that value is from coins.

On billboard’s top rap singles chart of 1998, Puff Daddy’s song “It’s All About the Benjamins” hit no. 4.