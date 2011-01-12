advertisement
Radical Idea #5

By Fast Company Staff

“I would use the funds to attract the best teachers for two programs. One would be a Saturday academic program for struggling students, and I would try to determine whether an extra three to five hours a week could drive their reading and math scores in a particular way. I would try the same thing in July, since it’s clear that with poor kids, the summer is a time when they really fall behind. We could figure out that you need X hours in reading and X hours in math to make a difference. Then you work on scaling all of that up.”

Geoffrey Canada, CEO of the Harlem Children’s Zone

