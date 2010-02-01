Radical Idea #4

“What’s missing is more time for parents and teachers to meet. Everyone talks about how important that relationship is, but these 10-minute conferences are of no value and we handicap teachers by having them do this type of work on their own hours. Give parents time off for parent-teacher conferences, just as we do for jury duty — it could be an employment policy. And have the student there; it makes the whole meeting more powerful.”

— Deborah Meier, senior scholar at New York University and human development leader of the Coalition of Essential Schools

