Object of Desire: Monique Péan Nihiru Necklace

To craft the perfect piece of jewelry, sometimes you have to journey to the ends of the earth. Designer Monique Péan realized this on a 2007 trip to Shishmaref, Alaska, a community south of the Arctic Circle where the land is slowly sinking into the water. After traveling to the village by sled, Péan worked with native artisans to find fossilized walrus ivory and woolly-mammoth bone that they then carved by hand. The materials have since become her calling card, used throughout her work. This season’s collection, inspired by the waters of French Polynesia and the art of Paul Gauguin, features stunning pieces like the Nihiru necklace. It carries a hefty price tag of $13,015, but there’s no guilt associated with the splurge. In addition to fossilized woolly-mammoth bone, the necklace features 18-karat recycled rose gold, white diamonds found through fair-trade mining, and smoky topaz. “My aim is to blur the lines between absolute luxury and conscious living,” says the 2009 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner-up. We say: Mission accomplished. moniquepean.com
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens