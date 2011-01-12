How to Tell if a Conference Is Travel-Worthy or a Time Waster

Confession: I’m addicted. Signs of my habit hang around my neck like a noose. Evidence is in my pockets, my tote bags, my calendar. My eyes have dark circles, and I’m distracted at work. It’s true: I’m a conference junkie.

It all started quite innocently. In my twenties, I attended maybe three or four conferences a year — the Independent Sector gathering to meet colleagues; Renaissance Weekend for personal development and networking. I knew my habit had escalated from casual attendee to devotee, but until I sat down to write this, I didn’t realize how my addiction had ballooned. I estimate that in 2010, I attended at least part of nearly 30 conferences. Maybe Lindsay Lohan and I can be roommates at Betty Ford?

The obvious conclusion is that not all of these events are deserving of my time. But what makes a conference worth it? I took up the issue with some friends — while we stood around chatting after a panel at a conference in New Orleans.

Andres Glusman, Meetup’s vice president of strategy, said that a good conference has to include two things: social fun and actual learning. Danielle Brigida, the digital marketing manager for the National Wildlife Federation, added that warm weather helps. She also said South by Southwest is on her calendar forever, even if the content has jumped the shark.

By their standards, I don’t need to go to the Skoll World Forum again. The people were terrific, but I didn’t learn much. There was too much grandstanding and not enough real conversation, which is what sometimes happens when funders and fundees are in the same room. And the weather? Well, it’s in England. Plus, it was expensive!

Going cold turkey isn’t an option. Some of these gatherings are healthy for me and good for my organization too. But which ones? What are the criteria? The quiz below will help you determine if the one you’re considering is a valuable use of your time.

One last note: I dedicate this column to my CTO, George Weiner, whom I have not seen in a month because he’s been at BlogWorld & New Media Expo, Net Impact Conference, Independent Sector, and some “impact” thing at his alma mater.