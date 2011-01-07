The Science of Hybrid Dynamic Braking, Visualized With Watermelons, Tomatoes, and Marbles [VIDEO]

GE has teamed up with the Barbarian Group on a beautiful video that illustrates the science of hybrid dynamic braking with falling tomatoes, Christmas ornaments, watermelon, marbles, and more.

In a dynamic braking system, energy that is traditionally dissipated as heat when a vehicle comes to a full stop is instead captured and stored in an onboard battery for later use. GE created the video below to explain the hybrid dynamic braking system used by the company’s hybrid diesel-electric locomotives, which are currently in development. Check it out.

