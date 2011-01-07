Banned Four Loko Gets Dumped into Fuel Tanks

Do you live in a state where infamous “caffeinated alcoholic beverage” Four Loko is banned? Fear not–Soon enough, the energy drink might end up in your car’s fuel tank. MXI Environmental Services in Virginia is accepting Four Loko by the truckload from wholesalers who pulled the beverage from store shelves in November after federal authorities demanded that Four Loko and similar caffeine-filled alcoholic drinks undergo safety-related formula changes.

MXI Environment Services is, according to the AP, currently at full capacity, processing 8,000 cases of Four Loko and other alcoholic energy drinks each day. The company distills alcohol from the beverages, sells the ethanol to be blended into traditional fuel, and sells the leftover aluminum cans to recyclers. Shipping pallets, cardboard packaging, and water from the drinks are also recycled.

The rush on sending energy drinks to MXI and other ethanol recyclers (there are three in the U.S.) won’t stop soon–the company expects shipments to continue for many months to come as distributors scramble to get Four Loko off the market.

And as for Four Loko lovers who don’t want to see the so-called “blackout in a can” reduced to vehicle fuel? Phusion Projects plans to release Four Loko XXX, a limited edition alcoholic drink that rotates flavors every four months, this month. The drink doesn’t contain caffeine.

