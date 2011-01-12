advertisement
Radical Idea #3

By Fast Compnay Staff1 minute Read

“I’d focus on the arts — music and visual arts and dance, all the things that make kids joyful. Kids need a reason to come to school, and testing is not a good reason.”

Diane Ravitch, NYU education historian and author of The Death and Life of the Great American School System

