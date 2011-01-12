Radical Idea #3

“I’d focus on the arts — music and visual arts and dance, all the things that make kids joyful. Kids need a reason to come to school, and testing is not a good reason.”

— Diane Ravitch, NYU education historian and author of The Death and Life of the Great American School System

Back to: How to Spend $100 Million to Really Save Education

How Would You Spend $100 Million To Save Education?

We want to create a discussion about investing in the future of education. Contribute by tweeting your answer to How Would You Spend $100 Million To Save Education? Or ask anyone who tweets for his or her ideas by including their Twitter username in the your question.