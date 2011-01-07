Startup CEO New Year’s Resolutions

I asked the CEOs of the companies that I work with, “What are your company related new years resolutions?” Each had a different spin, but they mostly fell into a few themes of:

Great people

Improve the product

Stay Lean

Grow fast

Internalize culture and values

Lisa Marino of RockYou, a leading developer of social games and advertising solutions for social media, is focused on building a great team with more gaming DNA to improve the quality of the games it publishes:

Make RockYou the place talent wants to be.

Many of the companies had resolutions focused on their product management and development. From the social gaming companies, Will Harbin of Casual Collective, which publishers the popular game Backyard Monsters, said simply:

Mo’ money, mo’ fun

As games like CityVille have shown, mo’ fun usually leads to mo’ money! [And congrats to Alex Le, cofounder of a prior investment, Serious Business, whose first game since the Zynga acquisition is CityVille.]

Scott Albro of Focus, a knowledge sharing community for business people, has fully embraced the idea of constant iteration for 2011, taking the best practices of social media to the business media world.

Plan big, increment small. Meaning: set big, audacious goals for the year, but understand how the little things you do every day link together so you can achieve those big goals.

Ed Baker of Friend.ly, a fun way to meet new people, is focused on driving innovation: