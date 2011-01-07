This May Be How iPad 2 Will Sound Better and iPhone Credit Cards Will Work

A clutch of recent Apple patent actions can easily be combined to tease features we may see in this year’s iPad 2 and iPhone 5. Better speakers, facial recognition and a way to stick your credit card chips into your iPhone are in the mix.

iPad Speaker, Camera Patents

One of Apple’s recent patent applications tackles one of the iPad’s existing criticisms–its speaker performance isn’t exactly optimal. That’s because while the iPad does have a pair of speakers, notionally good for stereo sound output, they each pour sound through one corner of the device’s frame–destroying any stereo effect. It’s a necessary sacrifice thanks to the fact the iPad’s designed to be used horizontally, vertically or at a random angle. This is what the new patent tackles.

As the more technically minded out there may have guessed, Apple’s solution to the problem involves a distributed array of speakers in each corner of the iPad, with on-the-spot re-assignment of left and right audio channels to particular speakers depending on which way up the iPad’s held. In this arrangement, your left ear would hear left-channel sound and your right ear the right channel no matter which way round you held the iPad. The patent explains how an array of either three or four speakers would suffice, along with the relevant audio processing chips aboard a future model.

One neat part of the patent is that the device could use smart image recognition–as well as data from the built-in orientation sensor–to work out which way the iPad’s being held. There could also be touch recognition input to help the iPad decide how it’s being held, and the iPad could try to work out the location where it’s being used. As well as suggesting that the device would be very proficient at quick channel-mapping onto speakers, this raises the intriguing possibility that the iPad 2, or 3, could recognize users automatically.

And there’s one more neat fact here: The patent explains how tweeter and bass speakers could comprise the multi-speaker array, transforming the iPad into a more serious hi-fi media player. But from what we can see, Apple’s suggesting the tweeter speakers could be concealed behind the screen. And since we think we know that the iPad 2 will have a large rear-facing speaker port in one corner (good for bass, which also needn’t necessarily be in stereo) we wonder if this is actually how the iPad 2 will have better sound.