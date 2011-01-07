How Nike Redefines Leadership in a Global, Social Community

Nike is famous for taking a leadership position on the field and in the marketplace. But what it’s just done for the entire apparel industry is both surprising and enlightening.

At the turn of the year Nike released their open-source Environmental Apparel Design Tool. Developed over 7 years, the $6 million technology, by their estimates, helped them double the use of recycled polyester in 2010, diverting over 82 million plastic bottles from landfills.

Much has been written about the platform itself, but it is the business strategy behind it that is fascinating for marketers. To my mind, Nike demonstrates that it has embraced several key assumptions:

1. The challenges of sustainability, for capitalism at large and the environment, are so large that our shared interests necessarily override their sole interests.

2. Effectively change is almost impossible without industry-wide collaboration, cooperation and consensus.

3. These pressing sustainability issues that ultimately threaten the well being of society as well as Nike itself, are be solved better and faster together than alone.