Apple’s Mac App Store Scores Over One Million Downloads on First Day

Apple’s Mac App Store is an innovation not without its attendant controversy, but one fact is glaringly evident: It’s an instant success. Apple’s just announced that over one million apps were purchased in the first 24 hours.

Apple’s press release basically lets the figures speak for themselves:

Over one million apps have been downloaded from the Mac® App Store℠ in the first day. With more than 1,000 free and paid apps, the Mac App Store brings the revolutionary App Store experience to the Mac, so you can find great new apps, buy them using your iTunes® account, download and install them in just one step.

Steve Jobs is then quoted, displaying his typical cheerleading enthusiasm: “We’re amazed at the incredible response the Mac App Store is getting. Developers have done a great job bringing apps to the store and users are loving how easy and fun the Mac App Store is.”

We’re not quite sure exactly how Jobs knows his users are in love with the Store’s ease of use (unless he’s obliquely referring to the slew of personal emails he may have been getting to his steve@apple account–and to which he sometimes responds) but the opening Store app count is indeed impressive.

What Jobs definitely didn’t refer to is the fuss about a huge piracy-enabling loophole in the Store’s architecture, or the fact that the usual App Store rules barring trial software are really rubbing Mac developers the wrong way–it’s a system of distribution that’s worked for years.

To read more news on this, and similar stuff, keep up with my updates by following me, Kit Eaton, on Twitter.