Four Things Businesses Need to Learn From Recent Discoveries in Evolutionary Theory

Evolution in nature has long been a metaphor for business.

You know, survival of the fittest, might make right, only the selfish thrive,

etc. These analogies are clearly oversimplifications and they are based upon a

superficial understanding of the biological underpinnings, but they are

nonetheless quite pervasive in the business world. So it only make sense that new research in evolutionary

theory be applied to the business metaphor as well.

Evolutionary theory looks at how organisms respond to environmental

changes. Those that can’t adapt,

disappear. For example, when temperatures rise, some plants and animals are

able to adapt to the withstand the new temperatures. Those that can’t, die out.

New research suggests we take a revised look at the mechanisms by which

organisms respond to environmental change. I believe these discoveries have a

strong relevance for business. Here are four

questions biologists have revisited and how they apply to business:

1. How fast should we respond to change?

Nature:

It was once thought that nature changes slowly, through many small incremental

steps. By changing slowly, an organism could gauge progress at each step; corrective

changes could be taken if necessary. Some

biologists now believe that medium size changes are more successful in nature. The

idea is that if you react too slowly, you won’t survive. If you react too

quickly, you may adapt better to one change, but you will likely cause

detrimental changes elsewhere.

Business:

Fear and uncertainty drive businesses to knee-jerk reactions. Some, afraid to

rock the boat, make small, insignificant changes. The response is too little,

too late. Others, fearing the worst, institute sweeping changes, which may

respond to the change, but negatively impact the business elsewhere. A medium, measured

response is best.

Case in point:

a competitor comes out with a new product that is eating away at your market

share. One approach is to immediately lower prices to gain back market share.

Another is to do nothing and wait to see how things develop. An intermediate approach,

such as emphasizing product differentiation while looking to develop new

products or markets would probably be more successful over time.