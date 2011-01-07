What’s the Best Blog Platform?

“What’s the best platform for blogging?” is a question I hear from time to time. Judging by the search volume surrounding “ best blogging platform ” and related searches like “ wordpress vs. joomla ” and “ wordpress vs. typepad ” it’s a question that a lot of business bloggers struggle with.

On one hand, the best blog platform for you is the one you feel most comfortable using. That being said, our own web marketing blog and the blogs we build for our clients are all on WordPress. In fact, we’re so enamored of WordPress we’ve even installed it as the blog of choice on Joomla web sites that we’ve built.

Here’s why we choose WordPress time and again:

Ease of use: Whenever we're talking about blogging, or using WordPress as a CMS, I tell people, "if you know how to use Word then you have 95% of the skills you need, and we'll train you in the last 5%.

Wealth of plugins: Chances are if you want WordPress to do something, someone else wanted it, too, and built a plugin for it. From SEO to e-commerce to member-driven forums, there's a plugin for that.

This isn’t to say that you can’t succeed without WordPress. There are certainly successful blogs being run on other platforms out there. But as we continue to look at other blog platforms, we keep on coming back to WordPress.

Whatever blogging platform you choose, make sure it has these required features:

Your branding: Nothing says fly-by-night like a design that looks like Yet Another WordPress Blog. Have your web designer/developer create a custom template for your blog so that it complements the rest of your corporate branding.

Nothing says fly-by-night like a design that looks like Yet Another WordPress Blog. Have your web designer/developer create a custom template for your blog so that it complements the rest of your corporate branding. Plugins & support: Over time you’ll want to be able to add new features, like a search, email signup, e-commerce, calendar, etc. If your blog is on a popular platform, chances are there will be support for plugins that will allow your blog to scale with your business.

There are certainly other important features, such as support for RSS, RSS > email, categories, archives, search, and more, but at this point in the history of blogging, we hope that any new blogging platforms would come with these features.

Are you using WordPress, or is there a different blogging platform that you prefer? If so, what is it and why did you choose it? Feel free to include a URL so we can check it out.