Fight Between AOL’s About.me and Flavors.me Founders Is the New Zuckerberg vs. Winklevoss

Much-hyped startup About.me boasted some 400,000 users when it was acquired by AOL in December–only four days after its public launch. The service, which integrates all your online networks into one convenient personal profile, has been touted as having “mass-scale potential” by co-founder Tony Conrad, and has already grown to nearly 500,000 users since its acquisition. With such a promising product in hand, why would About.me ever choose to sell?

For About.me, this isn’t about second-guessing the decision to sell out. It’s a question of whether doing so will help the company fend off competition, which comes in the form of a Winklevoss-like competitor. Flavors.me, a nearly identical service that launched in January of 2009 (About launched in December of that year), claims to have a half-million users as well. Will AOL’s acquisition tilt the table in either startup’s favor? Or will Flavors end up as the ConnectU to About.me’s Facebook–the one left hooting and hollering about being first?

“We were aware of Flavors early on, but as we were building About.me we worried less and less about it,” says About co-founder Tim Young. “You can find instances where the first to market ultimately wins, and you can find cases where it’s better not to be No. 1. Microsoft is the biggest example of following other people’s taillights and still becoming dominant. But on the social web, it does seem that, in most cases, the first to achieve scale or velocity typically appears to be the one to win most of the market, if not all of it.”

Young hopes AOL will provide this scale. The acquisition, he believes, will enable the service to “piggyback” on the company’s large userbase.

Not surprisingly, Flavors feels differently about the acquisition–and quite strongly so.

“They’ve played out their endgame extremely early,” says Flavors founder Jonathan Marcus. “It calls into question the amount of growth that they purport to have. This acquisition adds more questions than it answers in terms of how successful they were. They said they had quite a lot of users, but if you look at how many pages were actually indexed in Google, it was really not a very high amount. The idea that pairing with AOL’s assets is going to benefit them–I can’t really see it. Had About been acquired by someone like Google, we would’ve been nervous. But AOL is really the perfect home for About, from our perspective–it allows us to continue to play the Apple versus Microsoft angle, though obviously neither of us are that big.”