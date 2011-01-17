Jennifer Caserta’s Plan to Bring Original Programming–and Old Favorites–to IFC

Big idea: To transform the fledgling cable channel IFC into a major media player by acquiring critically acclaimed, low-rated series such as Freaks and Geeks, while also producing original programs, including the soon-to-be-launched Onion News Network, a comedy starring David Cross , and a reality show about the world of competitive beard growing. “Like everything on IFC, it’s slightly off-kilter,” says Jennifer Caserta, 39.

Credentials: Caserta worked her way up through the ad sales and marketing departments of Oxygen, the Food Network, and Court TV before joining IFC as vice president of marketing in 2004. She left two years later to run Fuse, the music channel, but returned in 2007 to take over IFC’s TV and online programming as well as its marketing and communications.

Ding-dong, IFC here! For one of her first missions, Caserta hired a research firm to go into viewers’ homes — sometimes with beer and pizza — to help IFC observe people’s daily TV habits. The firm even filmed the experiment. “It sounds really creepy,” Caserta says, but the lessons were invaluable: IFC’s core audience likes TV that takes risks and wants more series. The research emboldened her to snag the rights to shows she calls “too good for the mainstream,” including Arrested Development, Undeclared, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Peeling The Onion: IFC just launched the Onion News Network, the first TV iteration of the newspaper turned website, complete with on-air reporters, local news stories, and White House “correspondents.” Caserta describes it as a spoof of Anderson Cooper 360, The Situation Room, and Fox’s The O’Reilly Factor. In a who-can-tell-what’s-real twist, the net is hosted by “Brooke Alvarez,” an anchor played by real-life former Fox Newser Suzanne Sena.

Backup plan: Caserta attended New York’s LaGuardia Arts high school (made famous in Fame) and even danced in The Nutcracker with the New York City Ballet for three seasons, starting at age 11.

Growing up in the MTV Generation: When it came to her career, she turned to her other passion, cable TV. “Giving me more channels is like, Whoa! What more can I ask for?” she says.

Thinking like a dude: IFC’s viewership skews mostly male. Caserta dubs the women who watch the channel Chicks Who Watch TV Like Dudes. She considers herself among them, calling her broader cultural tastes “typically male.” She counts Curb Your Enthusiasm, Robot Chicken, and The Soup as her favorite non-IFC shows. She also loves the classic rock of Led Zeppelin and the Who.