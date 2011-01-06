Skype to Acquire Mobile Video-Streaming Company Qik

Skype is announcing that they’re about to scoop up Qik, a mobile live-video streaming company that grew like gang-busters last year.

The Mountain View-based Qik started 2010 with 600,000 users and closed it out with more than seven times that many–5 million. “Both Skype and Qik have a common purpose of enriching communications and

sharing with video, across any device,” the companies say in a press release. “The acquisition of Qik helps

accelerate Skype’s leadership in video by adding recording, sharing and

storing capabilities to Skype’s product portfolio.”

In a press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Skype CEO Tony Bates said the company’s main focus now is on becoming ubiquitous on all platforms. It launched a two-way video-calling app for the iPhone on New Year’s Eve and had four million downloads and one million calls in the following 24 hours.

Skype is also adding 10-way group video calling, a premium service priced at $8.99 a month. It’s expanding the number of Internet-enabled TVs that will be supporting Skype. And it is releasing an enhanced developer kit, SkypeKit, that will enable other products to incorporate Skype capabilities into their feature sets. Two examples Bates highlighted were General Motors’ OnStar system and a nannycam from Pandachip.

Bates’ announcement that Skype was nabbing Qik met with a whistle of amazement from the audience at CES. The company chose that service, over other potential targets, like Fring or Nimbuzz, Bates said, because of Qik’s broad range of capabilities, Bates said–not just its ability to deliver video in real-time over phones, but also their ability to capture the video, store and display it in the crowd, as well as address-book synchronization features.

Bates’ comments seemed to suggest a belief that winning in the mobile video telephony space would require more than simply delivering great quality calls, but would also enable users to preserve the content of those calls for later use. “[Qik] complement what we do,” he said. “They are strong at capturing video moments, streaming, preserving,

and replaying those moments everywere.”