Trimensional Brings 3-D Object Scanning to iPhone

You may have heard: 3-D is hot. So hot in fact that now it’s found its way onto a device you’d think had zero 3-D powers: The iPhone 4 (or most recent iPod Touch). It’s via a scanning app called Trimensional that uses the iPhone’s front camera, and no extra gizmos other than a dark room.

Trimensional’s makers Phlosoft are calling it the “world’s first 3-D scanner for iPhone,” noting that the app lets you “instantly capture 3-D models of yourself, friends, and family and share the amazing results with the world.” Big promises, for a device that has no stereo-imaging camera facilities (like some of the new digital cameras hitting CES) nor any advanced infra-red depth sensors like those found in Kinect, nor any clever LIDAR laser-scanners that high-end 3-D scanning firms and movie studios use.

This scanner works on a far simpler principle: It uses directs light onto the scanning object from different directions to calculate where the illuminated segments of the object are in 3-D space in front of the iPhone, via some neat math. To do this you simply pop the subject in a darkened room, hold the subject and iPhone as still as possible and run the app–it illuminates different sides of the iPhone 4’s screen in turn, recording the scene via the front-facing camera, and then delivering the result as a neat animated image.

Dubious? Check the example video below.