Don’t Let Hysteria Get in the Way of Deliberation

That thought comes to mind when looking at how athletic

director David Brandon made his decision to terminate Rich Rodriguez as the head

coach at the University of Michigan.

While expectations for his hiring were high three years ago,

Rodriguez has been a disappointment winning only six games in the Big Ten

conference and going 0 for 6 versus traditional rivals Michigan State and Ohio

State. The team’s lone bowl appearance was a lopsided loss to Mississippi

State. Add to this Michigan being put on probation for three years for

violations committed under Rodriguez’s watch.

Fans wanted him gone the sooner the better, but Brandon,

former CEO of Domino’s Pizza, would not be pressured into making a hasty

decision. Hired last March Brandon made it his priority to look into the

football program. Brandon knows football; he played for legendary Bo

Schembechler at Michigan in the Seventies. Brandon said he would evaluate

Rodriguez after the 2010 season, a practice he keeps for every one of the 27 coaches in the Michigan athletic department.

The stakes were high. Football at Michigan, and at most major

universities, pays the bills. Revenues from it pay for the many non-revenue

sports that is providing scholarships for athletes in men and women’s sports

like field hockey, track, swimming, soccer and many more.

When the football team suffers it casts a pall over the

entire university, even one like Michigan that has an equally proud academic

and research tradition. Fixing football is essential to the university’s

collective psyche. [Laugh if you like but

visit Ann Arbor some fall afternoon in the wake of a football loss. Cemeteries

have more life.]

Even though alumni, supporters,

pundits and fans wanted swift action Brandon was not to be pushed. When he

finally announced his decision on January 5, five days after the bowl game he

explained his actions at a press conference.