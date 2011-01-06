Bank of America’s Digital Opportunity: In the WikiLeaks Era, Forewarned Means Forearmed

No, that’s not a typo in the headline. The Sword of Damocles known as WikiLeaks does indeed represent a salient and, in some ways, unprecedented opportunity for the great financial institution to assume control of its story on Julian Assange’s home turf–the Internet.

While it’s impossible to know precisely what prophylactic measures are currently underway to protect Bank of America’s reputation, we do know that its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) team has launched a comprehensive internal investigation. Such forensic measures are certainly necessary but they also underscore a problem for WikiLeaks targets–that they’re consistently forced into defensive positions.

They’re chasing facts with an eye to reactively providing explanations. As prudent as this may be, it only gets Bank of America and future targets halfway home. They need to take a page from the plaintiff law firms, NGOs, and regulators who use digital communications to control the story. What we read first and most often, we believe. As such, now is the time to go on the offensive.

BoA–thanks to the advance warning that Assange has publicly provided in the form of a threat–has an extraordinary opportunity to do just that. After all, it’s been more than a year since Assange told IDG News Service that he’d obtained the equivalent of 200,000 pages of text from a BoA executive’s hard drive. On the one hand, that time element, so indeterminate, is unsettling, as BoA simply doesn’t know if or when the adversary will strike.

On the other hand, until Assange actually does launch an attack, BoA is still relatively at peace, and can use that peacetime to take control of the narrative before Mr. Assange defines the bank as what he’s already dubbed “an ecosystem of corruption.”

With an online offensive directed not against WikiLeaks, but waged instead on behalf of the bank itself, BoA can stop following this story and start leading it. A proactive blitz of positive BoA-related information would operate in synch with the ERM team’s assiduous internal auditing. Even as that team scours the organization for its liabilities, the bank can simultaneously inundate the world with its assets.

Substantively, those assets would establish leadership positions on issues of transparency with investors and consumers; protecting clients’ proprietary data; fairness in lending; and, perhaps most important, superior mortgage reviews that draw a line in the sand between BoA and the dangerous practices employed by the old Countrywide and others.