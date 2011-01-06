How Trojan Slipped Into CES

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is filled with sexy gizmos, but the event itself isn’t a showcase for sex. For that, visitors usually pop over to the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, which happens at the same time as CES. So why is Trojan showcasing its wares at the geeky electronics show?

“CES is a great forum for innovators and innovations. We have a reason

to be here,” explains Mike Harrison, Trojan’s condom developer and chief

principle scientist. “We’re showing innovative consumer electronics products.”

Trojan plans to exhibit four new items: the Tri-Phoria vibrator, the Pulse vibrator, the Twister vibrator, and the ultra-thin BareSkin condom, which is the thinnest latex condom ever produced by the company.

What makes these products unique, says Harrison, is that Trojan approaches their development like a consumer products company–each product spends up to three years in development and goes through rigorous testing with consumers at the early stages. The vibrators and condoms, for example, first go through a “bedroom panel” with 20 to 30 couples. That panel yields design refinements for the next testing stage of 100 to 150 couples.

“A lot of products on the market are just companies taking electronic components and making some kind of box that vibrates,” says Harrison.