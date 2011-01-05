Disney to Open Theme Park in Israel?

Mickey Mouse may be going Middle

Eastern: A Disney-affiliated investment firm has signed on to help

develop a 20-acre entertainment complex in Haifa, Israel. Plans for the entertainment complex include a small amusement park, a

multiplex theater, and a shopping mall.

Shamrock

Holdings, founded by Disney family maverick Roy E. Disney as his family

investment firm and still

maintaining intimate ties with the Walt Disney Company, is

a partner in the Haifa project. The other party Shamrock is

working with is New

Lineo Cinemas Israel. New Lineo operates two large

multiplex/shopping mall complexes in suburban Tel Aviv.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney Parks

and Resorts tells Fast Company that Disney has no plans to build a park in Haifa, Israel.

However, local politicians, New Lineo and the Israeli press

all confirm that the project is going ahead.

At a

press conference Monday, New Lineo Deputy CEO Avi Edery said:

“The project, which is still in its development stages, reflects

our goal of providing quality entertainment for the people of

Israel.”

In an

official statement, Haifa mayor Yona Yahav noted that, “This plan

expresses confidence in our plans to turn Haifa Bay into a thriving

business area. The plan began with the municipality’s assistance in

the building of Cinemall and the upgrade of the mall, previously

known as the Lev Hamifratz Mall, and the building of the transport

hub for the cable car, which carries passengers up to the Technion

and Haifa University.”

Shamrock already

has extensive holdings in Israel, including some which have

landed the firm in political controversy. Shamrock acquired

25% of New Lineo in 2009; the movie theatre company is also

reportedly trying to open similar shopping mall/multiplex hybrids

in Europe.