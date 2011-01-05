Sorry, Mr. Welch.

Like all of us, I rely heavily on the media’s representation of the facts. In a number of articles I have penned recently, I ascribed the birthing of the “shareholder value” movement to comments made by Jack Welch at his 1981 annual shareholders meeting.

I assumed this was accurate–as I have heard

this from many CEOs and directors over the years, as well as reading it in a

number of well-respected business journals.

In fact, the Financial Times whom I quote in my previous

articles states “The birth of the

shareholder value movement is commonly traced to a speech Mr. Welch gave at New

York’s Pierre hotel in 1981, shortly after taking the helm at GE.”

I recently had the opportunity to speak directly with Mr.

Welch and I come to find out this is absolutely not true. He contends that there was nothing in his

presentation to shareholders that in anyway says that maximizing shareholder

value is the number one goal of GE.

In fact, Mr. Welch said, he may be known for many things–Neutron Jack, be number 1 or 2 in your market, and whatever else people might

think of his management style, but he never put shareholder value above serving

customers and building an organization of talented people to better serve those

customers.

He commented that he never saw GE as merely a brick and

mortar building rather it was the blood and sweat, the passion of the people

that made GE, and resents being ascribed as the father of the shareholder value

movement. He commended us on our efforts

to further this philosophy with new model, The Living Organization®.

I was embarrassed that I fell prey to the media. I took the time to read Jack’s 1981 presentation

to shareholders and I have to admit cannot find one statement in there that

says GE is committing to maximizing shareholder value as their number one goal.