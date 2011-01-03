Ford Hints at Tron-Like Finish for Electric Focus

Ford’s battery electric Focus, set to be released by 2012, might not look exactly like gasoline-powered Focus models. Instead, it may vaguely resemble something out of the movie Tron. That’s what we can assume from photos that Ford released of the electric Focus in advance of an announcement at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show.

Ford posted photos of the Focus on its Facebook fan page this week–and there’s one futuristic detail that we have yet to see from other automakers. The vehicle comes with an LED ring around its electric charging port that appears to light up in quarterly increments depending on the car’s charge. Beyond that, the pictures don’t reveal much.

We already know a few other details about the Focus. The vehicle will feature an in-dash navigational computer that decides when it should recharge and for how long. Ford’s Focus also has a a 23kWh lithium-ion battery that allows for a range of 100 miles per charge. The car will go on sale later this year in a number of U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Boston, Chicago.

