Jennifer Magnolfi of Herman Miller on Innovating in the Workspace

About Jennifer Magnolfi: She has lived, learned, and worked all over the world, leading her to a career as a pioneer of Programmable Environments at global office space and furniture design pillar, Herman Miller. Between a rich architecture education at Auburn University, a masters program at Harvard, and a Fulbright Scholarship in Sweden, she has honed her skills and passion for innovating the modern workplace.

About Herman Miller: The way we work is changing dramatically as the world grows more connected, so naturally, the work environment must change to promote new ways of doing business. Magnolfi and her Herman Miller team are the minds behind the new “smart” office, featuring innovations such as moveable walls, lights, and a room-controlling magic wand. Witness the workplace revolution as Magnolfi shares how it will make businesses more productive and sustainable.

