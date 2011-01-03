How to Turn Existing Contacts Into New Business

Remember the game Connect Four? Picture your business, association, non-profit, or consulting group like a bona fide Milton Bradley board game. Except, no one is pulling any discs out of the bottom in the too common display of sore losing.

The key to winning Connect Four 2011 is keeping up with your vast network of so-called red and yellow plastic circles. Your chips represent old co-workers, the funny guy you shared a beer with last week, and the vendor that saved your butt. It’s a full client load and strong pipeline of prospective customers.

If you want to connect way more than four in order to maintain a steady–and profitable–customer base, here’s where to start:

* Consolidate. There is plenty of software that makes the daunting task of transferring your contacts into one place relatively painless. Streamlining will ensure that every latest and greatest social network is only a blessing, not a curse.

* Have rhythm. Set goals each month for how many times you reach out to your new master list. Be loyal to that number, but don’t beat them over the head with quantity. You don’t need to devote eight hours a day to this, especially if you want to keep current clients happy.

* Create quality, Grade “A” content. Win their heart with relevance, solid advice, availability and a personal touch. Be sincere and never recycle. Send an invitation to an upcoming event or simply say “thank you” or “happy birthday.”

* Marry the message to the medium. Some of your contacts prefer email while others like tweets or Facebook messages. There may be a few who still favor a hand-written note, smoke signal or phone call. Be sure to ask when you reach out for the first time.