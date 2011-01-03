Would You Buy Toshiba’s Glasses-Free 3-D Laptops?

Will 3-D succeed? The technology has always been hindered by the viewing experience’s central component, 3-D glasses, which have been awkward and annoying to wear ever since the flimsy red-and-blue framed spectacles of yore. But with 3-D tech creating a blockbuster boom in Hollywood, everyone involved in the industry–from Sony to 50 Cent–is now focused on making 3-D glasses cool and fashionable.

Other companies though such as Apple and Toshiba are focused on making them disappear. Both companies have pushed for glasses-free 3-D technology, and this week at CES, Toshiba is showing off its latest entry to the field: glasses-free 3-D laptops.

We caught an early tech demo of the technology and must admit it’s very cool to see 3-D integrated so well with 2-D. When sitting in front of the computer, the webcam finds and follows your eyes, creating a viewing experience optimized for your gaze. If you have Avatar playing in one window, and a Word document open in another, Toshiba’s eye-tracking technology will make one part of the screen 3-D, while keeping the other parts the lesser dimension.

Although we can’t imagine that you’re dying to edit Excel files and watch Alice in Wonderland simultaneously, the seamless and glasses-free display make the tech more viable than other platforms released thus yet.