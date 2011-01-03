Google TV – An Inside Out Review

By the time my Google TV arrived, I was prepared to hate it. The early reviews had been bad, terrible in fact, and so I powered it up expecting a digital disaster.

Instead, I found a remarkably workable hardware/software combination that did everything that was promised.

Set up was a breeze, the shift from cable to web simple, and the device’s ability to shift from various sources seamless.

So, why are the reviews so bad? And what is Google TV missing to be the hit that new web TV is hoping for?

Well, first–the bad reviews.

Most of the early adopters to the ‘over the top’ box world are looking to ‘cut the cord’ or already have. Google TV in the Logitech review box is built to embrace your cable box. In fact, cable is part of what makes it work. So, if you plug it in without cable, you get a web browser with just a handful of additional apps. This may be difficulty of trying to both disintermediate existing media companies and play nice with them at the same time. Google TV announces itself to the web, and for that reason–is being blocked by networks, Hulu and others. This while boxes like Boxee very much give users the power to break down the walls that separate the web from the flatscreen.

But the thing about Google TV is that it is, at its heart, a text based search engine that hasn’t been conceived to deal with the complexity and massive volume of web video.