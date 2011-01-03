Karaoke! Espionage! Haute Cuisine!: Adventures in the North Korean Government’s Restaurant Chain

A chain of restaurants affiliated with

the North Korean government recently opened a Dubai branch. Visitors

to the Okryu-Gwan restaurant have the rare chance to enjoy

traditional North Korean dishes while putting valuable hard currency

into Pyongyang’s pocket.

Okryu-Gwan is based

in Pyongyang and also maintains outlets in China, Nepal, and

Thailand. The Dubai edition, which opened last summer, is

a joint venture between an undisclosed United Arab Emirates-based

partner and several other unnamed shareholders. But according to Abu

Dhabi’s The National

newspaper, the real shots are called by North Korea through an

intermediary drawn from the expatriate Chinese community:

The

Chinese businessman Gavin Tang, who has worked in the Emirates for

more than two decades, has said he also has a stake in the venture.

Still, there’s no question about its management according to the

manager. “Everyone

knows that it is run by the North Korean government,” said that

executive, who identified herself only as Ms Jin. “A group of

people from the foreign ministry direct the restaurant.” Mr

Tang agreed to act as a local fixer for the business after meeting Ms

Jin at a franchise restaurant in Beijing, where she also worked as a

manager. Though he denied North Korean officials were directing

operations, he said there were “special people” taking care of

them.”

Okryu-Gwan

is also reportedly opening their first European branch in the

Netherlands. The restaurant in the Netherlands will instead be called

Pyongyang and is

scheduled to swing open its doors later this year.

But

the big question for any restaurant is of course: How’s the food? The

Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s state news agency, ran

this blurb on the central Pyongyang restaurant in 1998:

National

dishes are mainly served in it. Those include Pyongyang cold noodle,

cold noodle on shallow round plate, gray mullet soup and boiled rice,

Pyongyang Onban, beef rib soup, sinsollo and green bean pancake. In

particular, Pyongyang cold noodle is popular among the people at home

and abroad. The dish is chiefly made of buckwheat. The thin and tough

noodles with various kinds of mince are served with noodle broth

processed with much care. The noodle broth is made of water boiled

with pheasant, beef and chicken and cooled. It makes people’s mouth

water…Cuisines of other countries are served for foreign tourists…General Secretary Kim Jong Il sent thanks to the employees for their

excellent services on some 50 occasions.”

More pictures

of the food, which look like the North Korean take on

haute cuisine, can be viewed here.