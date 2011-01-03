Why You Should Resolve to Fail

It’s the first week of January and already many of you have no doubt failed to keep your New Year resolutions. Not to fear! You’ve done exactly what you should have done: you failed.

I realize failure is, in our culture, the other F word, but it can also be another word that starts with F: freeing.

Failure, unfortunately, has a lot of power. It scares us so much it can actually prevent us from taking action and when we do act, it can stop us in our tracks and force retreat where there was once persistence.

Failure seems to be lurking around every corner. When we encounter it, like say while eating that pint of Haagen-Dazs peanut butter and chocolate ice cream you promised yourself you’d lay off of for the month of January, we can let it define us–even hijack our thoughts and emotions with all sorts of ugly word associations.

The problem is we find failure to be an end instead of what it really is–a beginning. Every failure is the beginning of a process–a process that requires failure to learn. If we can begin to see failure for what it is–as protective and helpful and not an exit door in the hallway of life, we might be able to embrace it.

And embracing failure is all you need to do to find freedom – a place where mishaps don’t crush you but invigorate you. How do you embrace failure? Aim to fail. Put yourself in a situation at the edge of your comfort zone. Resolve to try something and really suck at it. You might learn something new and interesting about yourself–like, half the fun is in the effort or that you can be knocked down and get back up.

Or in the immortal words of Samuel Beckett, “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.”