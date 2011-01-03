Good Todo Solves Email Overload

I am a digital immigrant. I started using to-do lists when mainframes were the only way to access the Internet. When email came, I loved it… and then it took over my life. In the last 2 years my business has taken off, bringing me unprecedented success… and unprecedented inbox overload.

At first I ignored it. Email management was beneath me. So were to-do lists. They were meant for the grunt work of everyday life. They did not deserve my strategic attention.

But, my inbox became more than an overstuffed annoyance. I run my business on relationships. Personal contact is the currency of my realm. My email catastrophe was an opportunity mine in disarray with diamonds in the rough obscured by urgent communiqués stacking faster than I could clear them.

There were no flotsam and jetsam. I am merciless with newsletters, spam, and irrelevant missives. Unsubscribe, spam filters, and a well-worn delete key are an integral part of life. So, all this stuff crammed in my inbox was important.

I had to pay attention. On a personal retreat it became clear to me that my inbox and my email dilemma had become a constraint, holding me back from achieving the next level of scale in my business growth. I had to come up with a strategy to get my inbox and to-do list in control.

I have been an effectiveness junkie for a long time. I took David Allen’s class before it was Getting Things Done, when he was running Time/Design with Russel Bishop in the early 80s. My love of jettisoning labor is ongoing. I read everything good I can get my hands on, from Covey to Ferriss. I try all the latest apps for my iPhone–I have even tried shopping list apps to adapt them to my needs. Yet, in the last couple of years, nothing has satiated my need for an easy-to-use, easy-to-read, elegant, uncluttered interface that allows me to forward emails, attachments and all, into a to-do list that is calendar based.

Then came Mark Hurst, a digital native, and the author of Bit Literacy: Productivity in the Age of Information and E-mail Overload. Mark opens the door of understanding. He shows why information overload is different from what we think it is. It is not just more and faster. It is a whole new level of complexity. It is the digitization of the individual.