“Dear Boss: I’m firing you and this company…”

This is my two week notice. You’re fired and so is this company I work for. I’m checking out; moving on. I’m joining another company that seems to offer a lot more than what I’ve found here.

No, boss, it’s not about the money or the benefits, although I’ll be making about 10% more than what I’m making now. It’s about the opportunity to grow and develop. It’s about going to a place where management creates the conditions for people to want to come to work, where people feel they can make a difference. I read a blog on the Internet recently which referred to something called workplace “engagement” and that seems to be what I–and many other co-workers–find lacking here.

I know that the recession was hard on this company and that that business has been lousy for a couple of years and is just now recovering. Yes, and most of us expected the layoffs that came, although I think they were handled poorly. Communication about the state of the business and the layoff decisions was almost non-existent. Those of us who survived the downsizing were simply given more work and while nobody in management said it explicitly, it was as if we should be grateful we had a job.

For a long period of time, you just stopped having our team meetings. At one point, you told a co-worker to “stop whining” about how tough things were here at work. I don’t like whiners either but we just wanted to vent a little and get some straight answers about the department’s future and talk about how to get the work done while at the same time continuing to develop ourselves, perhaps by cross-training or participating on margin improvement teams.

I know you’ve also been nervous about your own job situation, but you or your bosses never seemed to care about our needs. Loyalty is something that is earned and frankly, boss, this letter is a sign that you and this company didn’t earn mine. Our company’s website declares that “People are our most important resource.” That is so preposterous–no wonder there is so much cynicism here.

The recruiter at the company where I’m going actually asked me about my career plans and described some rather interesting things they are doing to attract and retain talented people. I can’t recall the last time someone here had a conversation like that with me.