Your Email Style Says a Lot About You. Use It to Your Advantage.

In the modern workplace, we don’t actually talk to each other as much as we used to. Communication now often takes place via email–a change that has brought with it both convenience and its own unique set of challenges. One obvious problem is that conversation via email eliminates all the vocal and visual clues (e.g., volume, body language, facial expression) we normally use to convey subtleties of meaning that aren’t captured by the words themselves.

Sarcasm, exaggeration, and emotional tone can be completely lost, and misunderstandings are common. You can easily end up coming across in a way you never intended, and getting yourself in hot water with the email’s recipient. Most of us know this only too well.

What you probably don’t know is that there are subtle aspects of your emailing style that routinely influence the way your messages are perceived. Learn to identify your own style, and you can use that knowledge to your advantage.

As readers of email, we’ve all become adept over time–without even realizing it – at searching for clues to what a sender means beyond the words he or she uses. New research has identified three cues people use to make (largely unconscious) judgments about the sender’s motivation, mood, and status.

Cue #1: Errors

Mistakes in your writing–either grammatical or typographical (e.g., misspelling)–leave the reader with a very distinct impression: you don’t care. Errors are taken as a clear sign of apathy, and even disrespect. Sloppy emails leave people believing you can’t be bothered to do it right. They are the written equivalent of unabashedly yawning in someone’s face.

Tip: Unless you are actually trying to seem lazy, disrespectful or detached, errors are something you should go out of your way to avoid.