World Bank to Help Build a Smart Grid for the Middle East

The World Bank has announced plans to ramp up infrastructure investment in the Arab world over the

coming years. At a Cairo press conference on December 25, World Bank

managing director Mahmoud Mohieldin gave details on proposals to

create two mega-electrical grids. One will be located on the Arabian

peninsula and the other will link the electric grids of Egypt, Saudi

Arabia, the Sudan and (possibly) Ethiopia.

Egyptian daily al-Masry al-Youm

reports:

At

a press conference in the World Bank’s Cairo office on Saturday,

Mohie Eddin said the bank is currently considering funding an

electricity network linking the eastern countries of the Arab World,

as well as projects linking Egypt with Saudi Arabia and Sudan, and

possibly Ethiopia, and potential projects linking with the western

countries of the Arab World. The

bank will not fund nuclear power plants as these do not fall within

the bank’s funding policies, which are limited to renewable energy

projects such as wind and solar power, said Mohie Eddin. He also

mentioned that the bank does not interfere in the education policies

of the countries in which it funds projects.

Translation:

The World Bank will not attempt to strong-arm Saudi Arabia over their

sex-segregated

educational system. Mohieldin is a former Egyptian government

minister with close ties to Hosni Mubarak. (The difference in the

spelling of his name is due to alternate transliterations from Arabic

to English.) Details on the plan are available here.

The

World Bank has been active in regional power development. Earlier

this year, the World Bank offered

$180 million in credit towards rebuilding Ethiopia’s power grid.

More than 80% of Ethiopians lack access to steady electricity. A

large-scale urban project in Turkey connected Turkey’s power grid to

the larger European power grid as well.

World

Bank energy policies have not escaped criticism, however. Despite

commitments to using alternative and renewable energy sources, the

World Bank has also put billions of dollars into the

construction of coal-fired power plants. Some groups have argued that World Bank energy

policies unfairly

favor the rich.