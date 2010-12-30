Skype Banned in China in State-Run Carrier Crackdown

The Chinese government has announced that any VoIP service administered outside of China Telecom and China Unicom are now deemed illegal, effectively making Skype and other VoIP services banned from use in China. The news comes on the same day that Skype announced the addition of video calling to its iPhone app, as well as the iPad and iPod Touch.

The decision points to an increasing monopoly on the part of the two state-run players, securing revenues for them and them only and of course ensuring state-watch over all VoIP communications. The addition of video calling is likely to be cause for extra concern for the tightly controlled media environment of China.

China previously banned all private carriers until 2008, the year of the Beijing Olympics, in an effort to give the government time to think about how to compete with players such as Skype. So this time the ban appears to be another stalling tactic–giving the country time to either beef up its own VoIP video calling capabilities to compete or plan strategies to stifle on-the-ground video reports (think if Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiabo’s wife, Liu Xia, was able to make Skype video calls with the outside world from an iPhone just prior to her house arrest).

Thomas Crampton, a former Asia-based correspondent with the New York Times who now strategizes social media campaigns for Ogilvy clients in Asia says that what’s happening in China, though, is more of a “step in the direction of making a decision,” he tells Fast Company. Crampton, based in Hong Kong, is cautious to glean China’s news as an all-out ban. Skype is still accessible in China, after all, despite being pronounced illegal.

“Skype and other VoIp services have become a mainstay of the Chinese economy,” says Crampton.

As for Skype’s response?