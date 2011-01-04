Q&A Site Quora Builds Buzz With A-List Answerers

Before co-founding Quora, the Q&A site that’s become a beehive for the technorati, Charlie Cheever spent a lot of time wondering why it wasn’t easier to answer those pesky questions that kept popping into his head. “I did this exercise,” Cheever tells Fast Company, “I’d catch myself at every point in the day when I wanted to know something and I tried to imagine what life would be like if that information was available.”

His questions ranged from the practical (when is that restaurant open?) to the esoteric (why are parking spaces shaped like that?), yet despite a plethora of ways to share photos, status updates, and personal information on social networks there was a gaping hole where knowledge like that could reside and be shared. “Most of the important things fit into the [Facebook, Twitter, etc.] model. But there is no real place for all the stuff you think about,” he says. “So we decided to make one.”

The “we” is Cheever and his former Facebook colleague Adam D’Angelo. The two met working for Mark Zuckerberg where D’Angelo (who attended prep school with Zuckerberg) was CTO and VP of engineering and Cheever (also a Harvard alum) led Facebook Connect and Facebook Platform. Much like their former boss and his single-minded focus on making the world a more open place, Cheever and D’Angelo dedicated themselves to creating a social network for knowledge.

A beta version of Quora launched in early January 2010 and the site officially debuted last June. Some of the earliest entries were from people involved in tech start-ups asking questions like, ‘What is typical total founder dilution for a company that just raised their series A?’

“A lot of learning happens around the process of setting up a new company and there’s nowhere you can really read about that,” says Cheever. (Might we suggest a subscription to our sister publication, Inc.?)

What Cheever doesn’t say, but quickly becomes evident while clicking around Quora, is that serious heavy-hitters are answering questions there. Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz offers his opinion of the movie The Social Network. Google Images product manager Nate Smith explains how color image search works. Foursquare’s head of business development talks about what it’s like to work for founder Dennis Crowley. Twitter’s Pierre Legrain explains the cost-per-follow principle for Promoted AccountsM. And AOL co-founder Steve Case answers how much it cost to mail everyone those CDs back in the 1990s.