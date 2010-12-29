Leviathan Gas Field Could Bring Catastrophe or Opportunity to Israel-Lebanon-Cyprus Borders

It can be said that God has a sick

sense of humor. Scientists recently discovered a massive offshore

reserve of an estimated 122 trillion cubic feet of natural gas called the Levant

Basin Province. While it is one of the world’s richest

natural gas reserves, the Levant Basin Province is located between

countries with endless amounts of mutual hatred. It straddles the

sea borders of Israel, Lebanon, Palestine, the Republic of Cyprus and

the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The largest section

discovered so far, the Leviathan

gas field, is believed to possibly contain, alongside natural gas, 4.2 billion

barrels of oil. Leviathan straddles the Israeli-Lebanese maritime

border. Israel is currently in a state of war

with Lebanon and does not recognize the de-facto Hamas Palestinian

government in the Gaza Strip.

Sharp words are already being exchanged

between Jerusalem and Beirut. Upon discovery of the fields in June,

Lebanon

warned Israel not to drill within their maritime borders. Israel

then escalated the rhetoric with military threats, as Minister of

National Infrastructures Uzi Landau threatened to use force to protect the natural gas fields. Following

Landau’s announcement, sophisticated

security arrangements for Israeli natural gas rigs were leaked to

the country’s press. As of press time, further

surveying is underway.

It is not unimaginable that, in the

next regional war, Israeli and Lebanese military elements could

target the other’s natural gas drills. This has the potential to

cause a regional ecological catastrophe.

However, progress is being made. Israel

is demarcating their maritime borders with Cyprus. According to

Batsheva Sobelman of the Los Angeles Times

Israeli diplomats say the agreement

should secure Israel’s economic interests in the Mediterranean.

Cyprus says this doesn’t conflict with a similar agreement signed

with Lebanon, still awaiting ratification in parliament.

Cyprus is ending up as the natural

mediator in this dispute. While sections of the Levant Basin Province stray into the county’s maritime borders, their shares

are comparatively small. More importantly, Cyprus enjoys warm

relations with both Israel and Lebanon. When large-scale harvesting

of these natural gas fields begins, Cyprus may be able to work with

other third parties to broker an agreement between Israel and

Lebanon.