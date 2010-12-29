Satellites for Good: The NGO’s Ultimate Tool

The growing “satellite for good” field saw a breakthrough today as George Clooney and Google, along with Harvard and the United Nations, teamed up to hire commercial satellites to monitor violence ahead of Sudan’s upcoming referendum in early January. And earlier this week, Ahumanright.org announced plans to buy a commercial satellite to provide Internet to the world’s poor, effectively empowering the world’s poor with a powerful tool: access to information.

But the use of satellites to advance the cause of human rights is not new. In 2003, a Human Rights Watch consultant had the idea of monitoring home

demolitions with satellites, and that’s when satellites became a tool for NGOs and human rights organizations. Today, according to the United Nations’ Lars Bromley, satellites are being used to monitor abuses in six core areas: 1) to identify shell craters 2) burned houses 3) large military equipment 4) damaged agricultural fields 5) mass graves and 6) expanding cemeteries (ad hoc burials and graveyards).

When Bromley started working in the field in 2005, satellites

were used to monitor destroyed villages in Darfur–and that’s when satellite imagery and

information changed everything. Today, Bromley leads geospatial efforts for human rights monitoring at the UN Institute for Training and Research Operational Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT), the same entity that partnered with Google and Clooney.

“What really has changed,” says Bromley, “is the number and quality of

the satellites. When we first started doing this it was like using a

telegraph. Now, there’s a much richer and more recent archive. And when

we hear of attacks, we can task a satellite much faster than we were

able to a few years ago.”

The satellites in use by organizations such as the United Nations are high-resolution satellites with 60-centimeter resolution. The first ever commercial high-resolution satellite went up in 1999 and became operational by 2000. And NGOs for the most part only make use of commercial satellites. Government satellites deal with classified imagery and are hence off limits to the outside world.

Generally speaking, satellites in use by NGOs cannot pick up on “inter-personal” events, such as rape and person-to-person violence. So what the UN does is pick up on landscape changes that hint at human rights violations–an expanding cemetery, a burned down village, and the presence of large military equipment, for example. (Or in the case of this year’s Kyrgyzstan riots–the satellites picked up on massive SOS signs, as seen above.)