Google and George Clooney Aim Satellites at Sudan, Become “Anti-Genocide Paparazzi”

George Clooney is joining Google, the Harvard Humanitarian

Initiative, and the United Nations in an effort called the Satellite

Sentinel Project to monitor violence and human rights violations in

Sudan as the country prepares to vote on January 9 on whether or not to

split into two nations–North and South Sudan.

The explicit goal of the partnership is deterrence–Clooney and his partners want to make sure that Sudan does not erupt in another civil war. Some small pockets of violence have already been reported and the employment of satellites is meant to give war-mongers on the ground the message that the world is watching and genocide will not be tolerated.

Clooney’s interest in Sudan is not new–back in 2007 he was featured

in the documentary film, Darfur Now, co-produced by actor Don Cheadle. And he has maintained his interest in the embattled country since then, paying a recent visit amidst preparations for the upcoming referendum.

The partnership pulls on the diverse strengths of the participating

organizations–Clooney and his organization, Not On Our Watch, add

star power–not to mention awareness power–and the United Nations Institute for

Training and Research Operational Satellite Applications Programme

(UNOSAT) will collect and analyze the satellite images. The

Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, meanwhile, will provide field research and Google

is setting up a web platform to provide public access to information

with the goal of pressuring public officials. (We profiled an

independent, Ushahidi-backed voting monitoring project just a couple of weeks

ago–carried out by a Sudan-born Texan.)

UNOSAT has done this before–in fact it is their mission to snap

satellite images in cases of such disaster, but in the case of Sudan

they’ve more or less been on standby to see what happens and will

start snapping satellite images as soon as they receive requests from

their field staff and partner organizations to do so. “It’s a good thing that we haven’t yet had to take many images in Sudan,” Lars Bromley of UNOSAT tells Fast Company.

So the idea is not entirely Clooney’s alone (despite what a Time magazine article suggests). I had spoken to UNOSAT several weeks ago, prior to the announcement of

Clooney’s project, and, for them, this is essentially routine work.